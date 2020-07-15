‘Stick it up your a***’: NRL coach blows up

Trent Robinson, coach of the Roosters, is congratulated by Ricky Stuart after last year’s grand final

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart is privately filthy about the hand dealt to the Raiders in the build-up to the NRL grand final rematch.

The Raiders take on the Roosters after that controversial grand final for the first time on Thursday.

Not helping matters is a host of injuries the Green Machine are currently experiencing with six first-team regulars out for the season or most of it.

Then there's the travel which has hamstrung Canberra's season.

But as revealed by The Daily Telegraph's Paul Kent on NRL360, Stuart is less than impressed by a variety of issues surrounding Thursday's blockbuster.

"I spoke to him about doing something [for the Telegraph] for the grand final rematch, and as you know I get on pretty well with Rick," Kent explained.

"He said mate stick it up your a***, because everyone is talking about this grand final replay and we've been given a five-day turnaround. The Roosters have got seven days.

"He said second to that, we asked if we could stay the night before in a hotel to get ready for the game given we're on a five-day turnaround.

"The NRL said no. He said what about the AFL teams, they're all staying in motels. Why can't we?

"No not allowed to.

"OK, well let us fly up there on the day of the game. No its an away game so you must get a bus up. The NRL won't even let them fly on the day of the game, they have to get a bus up. Come on. Everybody sits there and goes this is the grand final replay, that's how you kick it in the backside."

