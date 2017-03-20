26°
Sport

Stewards to make final call in the morning

20th Mar 2017 1:15 PM
Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STEWARDS will make a final decision on whether or not tomorrow's Coffs Harbour race meeting will go ahead in the morning.

Over the past week 350mm of rain has fallen on the track which is currently rated a Heavy10.

A section between the 1200m -1000m is very heavy, however, there is no surface water present.

Latest reports say the track is continuing to drain well and with no further rain the club is hopeful of racing tomorrow.

Two horses will gallop in the presence of the Stewards at 6.30am tomorrow to determine the fate of the meeting.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour racing club horse racing racing nsw

Stewards to make final call in the morning

Stewards to make final call in the morning

STEWARDS will make a final decision on whether or not tomorrow's Coffs Harbour race meeting will go ahead in the morning.

Residents want DAs for 'uncontrolled' blueberry farms

Residents are unhappy with expanding and 'unregulated' blueberry farms.

Concerns over farming activity near residential properties.

Relief: Coffs' favourite horse just out for a spell

Rest assured Coffs Harbour Trixie the city's famed horse has not ridden off into the sunset.

Coffs Harbour's champion horse for the kids returns to the stable

Going off road

Around and around the roundabout

Local Partners

Residents want DAs for 'uncontrolled' blueberry farms

Residents concerned over the proximity of blueberry plantations to their properties, and issues such as spraying, erosion, the clearing of native vegetation.

Champion effort out at sea

TIME FOR RECOGNITION: This month's Community Champion, Darren Squibb, receives a watch from Michael Parry at Parrys Jewellers.

Community champion of the month receives gift.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

IT MIGHT only be four minutes of the new Beauty and the Beast remake but this scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie.

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

REVIEW: My Fair Lady is one loverly show

The costumes for My Fair Lady have been modelled on the original designs by Cecil Beaton.

DAME Julie Andrews brings classic back to life at QPAC.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

Position, Pool and Price!

26 Mackays Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $449,000 ...

Discover your hidden oasis so close to everything! Only this location can offer privacy and seclusion all within an easy walk to schools, sporting fields and...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 Auction

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Life Could Be A Holiday

11/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $120,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, cabin located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines, just south of Woolgoolga at Hearnes Lake. Situated on...

NEW LISTING

4/41 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $299,000

Premium location, solid construction and generous layout mean this 2 bedroom townhouse will appeal to investors and owner-occupiers alike. The open plan design...

Large Beachside Family Home

11 Nambucca Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 1 $510,000

Secure this immaculately maintained beachside family home for the same price as a new apartment in this popular beachside location. Walk to cafe's, a selection of...

2 Bedroom Unit at Murray&#39;s Beach in Sawtell...

3/25-27 Twenty Second Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

This cosy 2 bedroom unit is right across the road from popular Murray's Beach in Sawtell and less than 1 kilometre to Sawtell Village for coffee, cafes, shopping...

The size will surprise...

4/34 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Exciting opportunity to secure this amazing 2 bedroom villa. Perfectly located just a short walk to our major shopping centre and Coffs Harbour main beach. Other...

Inner City Living with Separate Studio.....

7 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $375,000

Put this property on top of your shopping list! 3 bedrooms with a detached studio, perfect for someone who wants to live in the City Centre and also work from...

Ah, the serenity...

39 Kookaburra Drive, Glenreagh 2450

House 2 1 3 $380,000

This beautiful home is situated in the heart of Glenreagh. Set back on the property, the home is very private on two acres (6,000m2 approx.). Featuring a timber...

Wow... Beautiful home with a hidden surprise...

25 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 4 $425,000

What a hidden surprise! Driving in, this property is surrounded by beautiful trees on approx. 3 acres (1.032ha) of very private land in Glenreagh. The double brick...

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!