Stewards to make final call in the morning

STEWARDS will make a final decision on whether or not tomorrow's Coffs Harbour race meeting will go ahead in the morning.

Over the past week 350mm of rain has fallen on the track which is currently rated a Heavy10.

A section between the 1200m -1000m is very heavy, however, there is no surface water present.

Latest reports say the track is continuing to drain well and with no further rain the club is hopeful of racing tomorrow.

Two horses will gallop in the presence of the Stewards at 6.30am tomorrow to determine the fate of the meeting.