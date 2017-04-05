Stewards postpone race meeting due to 'waterlogged' course

FOR the second time in less than three weeks the wet weather has forced a TAB meeting in Coffs Harbour to be postponed.

Racing NSW stewards inspected the Coffs Harbour Racing Club ahead of tomorrow's scheduled meeting after a further 20mm of rain fell on the track overnight.

The course is waterlogged with no chance of improving enough by 1.15pm tomorrow which was when the first of the seven races race was set to begin.

This decision comes on top of the race meeting that was set down for March 21 that was postponed.