Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robbie Farah with his idol Steven Gerrard at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Mark Evans
Robbie Farah with his idol Steven Gerrard at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Mark Evans
Soccer

Gerrard makes Farah’s Reds dream a reality

by Michael Carayannis
28th May 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TICKET from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard convinced Wests Tigers veteran Robbie Farah to travel halfway around the world to watch his beloved Liverpool play in the Champions League final in Spain.

Farah is a Liverpool tragic. He has their anthem "You'll never walk alone" tattooed on his ribs. After clearing it with coach Michael Maguire and his Tigers teammates,

Farah will leave Concord after training on Thursday on a trip which take him from Sydney to Madrid via Singapore and London to catch Liverpool take on Tottenham in the Champions League final this weekend.

Fortuitously the Tigers have the bye this week and Maguire has given the team four days off.

Farah harboured a desire to go to the game but it wasn't until Gerrard game through with one ticket that convinced Farah he had to go.

"I'd given up on going over," Farah said.

"Last week I got a message from Steven Gerrard. He said I've got you a ticket. I got to know him the couple of times he has been out here.

Robbie Farah is a Liverpool tragic. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Robbie Farah is a Liverpool tragic. Picture: Gregg Porteous

"I messaged him when they made the finals, to see if he had any contacts for tickets because me and my brothers were keen to get over.

"He replied saying leave it with me. I never thought anything of it, thinking he'd have a million requests for tickets. Then he messaged me telling me he had one for me. I asked how much I owed him and he said nothing.

"He is my hero and someone I always looked up to.

"I spoke to Madge (Maguire). He was a little bit concerned about the travel so far but he told me to make sure I book business and follow all the recovery protocols."

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” tattooed on Robbie Farah’s ribs. Picture: Gregg Porteous
“You’ll Never Walk Alone” tattooed on Robbie Farah’s ribs. Picture: Gregg Porteous

Farah will be back in Sydney on Monday and will line-up for the Tigers against Canberra on Friday night.

"It's once in a lifetime opportunity," Farah said. "It's pretty nuts. It's a long way to travel for a soccer game.

"They better bloody win. The boys have already told me to stay in Madrid if they lose because they know how filthy I'll be."

More Stories

champions league football liverpool nrl robbie farah rugby league soccer steven gerrard
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Coffs Coast fights to keep a WRC round after 2019

    Coffs Coast fights to keep a WRC round after 2019

    News Local business jumps onboard the bid to help the Coffs Coast keep Rally Australia well into the future.

    Singing to a time when Australians drove one car

    Singing to a time when Australians drove one car

    News Jimmy Barnes reflects on the Shutting Down of his Town

    Terrifying 14-month crime spree puts three men in jail

    premium_icon Terrifying 14-month crime spree puts three men in jail

    Crime The men used fishing code words to plan armed robberies

    Councillor hits back over 'nasty, sexist' attack

    premium_icon Councillor hits back over 'nasty, sexist' attack

    News A female councillor hits back after a nasty attack on social media.