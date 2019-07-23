Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tevita Pangai Jr is one of the keys to the Broncos' making a run for the finals.
Tevita Pangai Jr is one of the keys to the Broncos' making a run for the finals.
Rugby League

Sterlo: secret weapon can catapult Broncos into finals

by Fox Sports staff writers
23rd Jul 2019 10:19 AM

PETER Sterling has backed the Broncos as the team most likely to break into the top eight ahead of the 2019 finals series.

Brisbane got off to a horror start under new coach Anthony Seibold, promoting suggestions of a rebuild year in 2019, but a recent run of form has propelled them to equal ninth on the ladder.

Sterling believes they can go further.

"I believe that if the top-eight is to change at all, Brisbane are more likely than any other side to break in to finals football," Sterling told 100% Footy.

"I think they've got something to offer.

"The offload in today's game is such a potent weapon. There's so much structured play, blocked plays, that the offload offers something different.

"With (Tevita) Pangai in their side, among this vast array of talented young forwards, he's just something special. To be able to get the ball away and attract so many defenders, it opens holes up everywhere.

"If they can get him playing consistently good football, Pangai is a weapon and the offload is so important."

The improvement in Pangai Jr and the emergence of Origin stars Payne Haas and David Fifita have been some of the few bright spots in a tough year at Red Hill.

Pangai Jr sits equal first with Sharks enforcer Andrew Fifita on 43 offloads after round 18.

Sterling believes the creativity of the Broncos's big men provides a powerful point of difference as the battle for finals berths heats up.

"They've got so many big men who are capable of coming up with that (offload)," he said.

"That's a real plus to their arsenal going into possibly breaking into the top eight."

The Broncos have a favourable run home, playing the Titans on Saturday night and not leaving Queensland until the round-25 clash with the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

More Stories

Show More
antony seibold brisbane broncos david fifita nrl payne haas peter sterling tevita pangai jr
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    LOCKED IN: Bowman and Boss coming for the Coffs Cup

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Bowman and Boss coming for the Coffs Cup

    News THEY rode Winx and Makybe Diva to international stardom, now Hugh Bowman and Glen Boss will saddle up in the 2019 Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

    Towering tragedy on railway track

    premium_icon Towering tragedy on railway track

    News ARTC destroys rail relic before key meeting

    TRAILBLAZER: First woman on the tools at Lindsay Transport

    premium_icon TRAILBLAZER: First woman on the tools at Lindsay Transport

    News "I just fell in love. The power is something I've always admired"

    Shopping centre forum fires up

    premium_icon Shopping centre forum fires up

    News Informal meeting discusses proposed Cultural and Civic Space.