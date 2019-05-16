Stepping up to the fitness challenge

FIT: Scott Mounter and David Laarhoven from 257 Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue NSW will tackle the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge.

IT'S a feat only tackled by the fittest and two local firefighters have taken on the challenge with only weeks left to train and fundraise.

The annual Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge fundraiser will take place in New Zealand with international firefighters including David Laarhoven and Scott Mounter from 257 Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue NSW taking on 51 flights of stairs.

The fundraiser is made up of 1000 active firefighters from around the globe selected to represent their fire department or country and bring with them their individual challenge to raise awareness and fundraise for leukaemia and blood cancer disease.

Not only will competitors tackle 51 flights of stairs, they will be wearing a full firefighting ensemble donned with a breathing apparatus weighing a little over 30kgs.

These are the people you want if you're ever in trouble in a tall building.

The Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge is one of many domestic and international stair climbs firefighters use to focus their training and fitness goals to provide their best in their roles.

Our local firefighters have been gruelling away on the in-house stair climb machine at 24 hour Anytime Fitness Gym to prepare for the event.

To show your support and make a donation to leukaemia and blood cancer sufferers and their families, donations can be made directly to staff at Anytime Fitness located in Coffs City Centre.

Sponsor Scott and David by visiting https://bit.ly/2JC4kDZ or https://bit.ly/2VoEO7E

Interested in finding out more about firefighters? Come along to the Coffs Harbour Fire and Rescue NSW open day on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.