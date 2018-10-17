Menu
SUPER SATURDAY: Zac, Lawson, Tiana, Hannah, Eden and Charli are looking forward to Coffs Harbour's StepUP! for Down syndrome event, October 20.
Stepping it up

17th Oct 2018 9:46 AM

AS PART of Down Syndrome Awareness month, Coffs Harbour is hosting a Step UP! for Down syndrome event on Saturday at the Jetty Foreshores.

While this free event is about fun for all, Step UP! is also about bringing people together to talk, enjoy activities and entertainment while raising funds and public awareness of the diversity within our communities.

Dressing up as a super hero is just one of the activities planned which will include entertainment by The Red Hots, The Smileys, free jumping castles and face painting, raffles, free food provided by Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lions Club as well as other food and market stalls.

Everyone who comes along to the Step UP! For Down Syndrome day is invited to take part in a short walk around the market area of the Foreshores to mark the start of the event at 10am.

So put on your capes and masks and be a super hero helping Down Syndrome NSW.

Every dollar raised by Step UP! helps DSA NSW provide support, services and information to empower people with Down syndrome and their families. Details stepupfordownsyndrome.org.au/nsw

