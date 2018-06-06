Coniglio latest Giant hit by injury curse

GREATER Western Sydney vice-captain Stephen Coniglio is in doubt for Saturday's clash with Gold Coast because of concussion, but the Giants have received some overdue good news on the injury front.

Coniglio copped a knock to the head last Sunday, when he helped pilot the Giants to an upset victory over Adelaide that snapped a four-match losing streak.

The midfielder is being closely monitored, with the club upbeat he may yet pass the requisite concussion tests later this week.

There's likely to be at least one change to the side that recorded one of the Giants' most important and impressive regular-season wins ever, with fit-again forward Matt de Boer expected to return.

The prospect of defender Adam Kennedy, who has been with the club throughout its existence, playing his first game in over a year will also bring a smile to the face of teammates and coaches.

Kennedy has recovered from a knee reconstruction and is set to return via the NEAFL this weekend.

Adam Kennedy after injuring his knee last year.

"We're rapt to say that Adam will be available to play his first game," GWS fitness coach David Joyce said.

"We couldn't be more proud of the way he's gone about his rehabilitation."

Kennedy ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in Round 7 last year, with co-captain Phil Davis choking up at the time as he answered questions about the foundation Giant's knee injury.

De Boer missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, having enjoyed a bright start to the season.

"He's at full strength and full confidence. He had a big session on the weekend and I expect him to be available," Joyce said.

Joyce suggested it was too early in the week to speculate about Coniglio's chances of facing the Suns.

"He's improving day to day, but the thing with concussion is there's a strict milestone-led approach to making sure someone's OK to play," Joyce said.

GWS remain mired in an injury crisis, with Brett Deledio (calf), Toby Greene (foot), Tom Scully (ankle) and Zac Williams (Achilles) all unavailable.