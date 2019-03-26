Stepfather used pool cue to abuse six-year-old girl

This child abuser used a pool cue on his six-year-old victim.

This child abuser used a pool cue on his six-year-old victim.

A CUNNING and opportunistic child sex offender used a pool cue to abuse his six-year-old stepdaughter.

The Kilcoy man, who cannot be named to protect the victim, will spend at least 12 months in jail after pleading guilty on Monday to one count of maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child and eight of indecent treatment of a child.

The labourer wept and shook as Brisbane District Court Judge Richard Jones recounted how the 36-year-old subjected his stepdaughter to 13 months of abuse.

The attacks included assaulting her with a pool cue, exposing himself and touching the youngster inappropriately.

He preyed on the girl while her mother was away from home with two of the assaults happening while they were watching movies and one on a fishing trip.

The offending came to light after the man and the girl's mother ended their relationship.

The little girl told her mother about the abuse and the offender was questioned by police in March, 2018.

Judge Jones said the victim now suffers nightmares, cries randomly, can no longer sleep alone and is easily scared.

"I have no doubt that what you did had a debilitating impact on the young girl," Judge Jones said.

"The offending was a gross breach of trust."

Describing the attacks as "cunning" and "opportunistic", Judge Jones said the man's actions meant he was no longer allowed to spend time with his own children and that he had lost his job.

The man was sentenced to three years in jail on the nine charges and will be eligible to apply for parole in March, 2020. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support, please call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.