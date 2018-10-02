Step into the shoes of the SES

INTERESTED in important roles in the community?

Coffs Harbour SES is inviting the public to learn what it takes to become a volunteer.

The SES Community Open Day, held on Saturday, will show what roles the crew train in to best help the wider community.

As well as rescue trucks, the more commonly known all-terrain rescue vehicle Pinky donated by the Pink Silks Trust will be on display.

There will also be demonstrations of the types of rescues the Coffs Harbour unit is responsible for.

The operations team will be on hand to demonstrate what happens during a storm or flood event.

This is the perfect opportunity to have a chat with the SES crew about preparing your Emergency Kit and pick up some information on what you need.

There will be plenty of things for the kids to see and do plus a host of giveaways.