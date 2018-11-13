Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THINK TANK: Have your say on what infrastructure and development Coffs Harbour needs to consider on The Advocate Facebook page today.
THINK TANK: Have your say on what infrastructure and development Coffs Harbour needs to consider on The Advocate Facebook page today. Visit Sunshine Coast
Business

Steering the ships to the coast's future

by Kath Tucker, Chamber of Commerce Committee Member
13th Nov 2018 7:00 AM

COFFS Harbour stands at a cross roads in 2019.

There will be a changing of the guard across the State and Federal political landscapes, with the retirements of long serving incumbents Andrew Fraser and Luke Hartsuyker, in a double election year.

With new political hopefuls stepping up to the mark to represent the region, it's important the local political agenda is established well before we head to the polls.

Any incoming Member of Parliament must be aware of the concepts and plans being discussed across the community, so as MPs they can effectively set the wheels in motion towards attracting the necessary funding to help foster the city's future.

Among the key projects in the works are the State Government's development plans for crown land on the Jetty Foreshores, and the city's bid to attract new and developing industries such as new tech companies, start-ups, 3D printing companies, call centres as well as freight and aviation-related sectors to the 150-lot Aviation Drive industrial estate that Coffs Harbour City Council is actioning.

Through forward thinking planning strategies, the opportunities are endless.

Another novel suggestion being discussed in local business circles is a move to lengthen the airport runway to carry international airlines.

This could see Coffs Harbour attract international airlinks and the possibility of direct flights to Asia - opening up new trade and freight possibilities and the tourism spin-off of international passengers.

Another key proposal, that seems to hold merit, is the possibility of a harbour cruise ship terminal.

We only have to look to South West Rocks for inspiration, which recently hosted the luxury cruise ship MS Caledonian Sky.

Eighty passengers, on the cruise from Cairns to Melbourne, stepped ashore at Trial Bay Gaol Beach.

With a developed Coffs Harbour foreshore as a future attraction, imagine the economic return for the city, if cruise ships anchored off our coast and passengers were brought ashore on tender vessels for a day's shopping and dining.

With tourism one of Coffs' backbone industries let's hope our future political leadership work hard to grow the destination marketing appeal of the Coffs Coast and the influx of visitors by land, air and sea.

To keep up to date with what's happening in the Chamber, like our Facebook page and checkout our website www.coffschamber.com.au If you would like more information call the Chamber office on 6651 4101.　　

chamber of commerce coffs harbour jetty4shores jetty foreshores waterfront
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'Cannabis oil' doc questions safety of 'black market drugs'

    premium_icon 'Cannabis oil' doc questions safety of 'black market drugs'

    News Medical marijuana advocate Andrew Katelaris quizzes expert about the difference between 'black market drugs' and legal medical cannabis 　　

    • 13th Nov 2018 7:07 AM
    Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    premium_icon Reprieve for Cup day holiday

    News The half-day public holiday will be reassessed next year.

    Police call for help as crimes committed by children spike

    premium_icon Police call for help as crimes committed by children spike

    Crime Police call for community assistance following shocking crime stats.

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    News Highway traffic impact after overnight crash

    Local Partners