Steady stream of jobs for the SES as storms roll on
THE recent storms have kept the Coffs Coast SES on its toes with a steady stream of jobs.
Since October 10 the unit, which covers the area from Nambucca to Corindi, has attended 33 jobs.
"We're not like the one-armed paper hanger but it's been pretty busy,” joked local commander Bill Roffey.
The 'usual culprits' have been over flowing gutters and leaking roofs and, in a complete change of pace, on Tuesday evening they were called to the Coffs Harbour hospital to cut a ring off a woman's finger after she injured her hand.
More serious storm-related jobs included trees down on the highway at Urunga on Friday evening and a tree over a home on Monday evening at Fridays Creek at Upper Orara.
"The wind was very strong - up to the 50 kilometres an hour - and when the ground is sodden trees do fall down unfortunately.”
There is a 90 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and Thursday will see more showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon with a chance of a thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Friday and Saturday will see a medium chance of rain with a chance of thunder storms in the morning and afternoon.
The Bellinger River at Thora is currently near the minor flood level.
The recent weather has been caused by a strong, almost stationary, high pressure system over the Tasman Sea near New Zealand, directing a generally moist northeast airstream into New South Wales.
This trough will weaken on Friday as a second trough enters the state's west later that day and then moves through the state on Saturday.