Steady stream of jobs for the SES as storms roll on

The local SES unit cleared trees from the highway at Urunga recently. File photo Contributed

THE recent storms have kept the Coffs Coast SES on its toes with a steady stream of jobs.

Since October 10 the unit, which covers the area from Nambucca to Corindi, has attended 33 jobs.

"We're not like the one-armed paper hanger but it's been pretty busy,” joked local commander Bill Roffey.

The 'usual culprits' have been over flowing gutters and leaking roofs and, in a complete change of pace, on Tuesday evening they were called to the Coffs Harbour hospital to cut a ring off a woman's finger after she injured her hand.

More serious storm-related jobs included trees down on the highway at Urunga on Friday evening and a tree over a home on Monday evening at Fridays Creek at Upper Orara.

"The wind was very strong - up to the 50 kilometres an hour - and when the ground is sodden trees do fall down unfortunately.”

There is a 90 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and Thursday will see more showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon with a chance of a thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday will see a medium chance of rain with a chance of thunder storms in the morning and afternoon.

The Bellinger River at Thora is currently near the minor flood level.

The recent weather has been caused by a strong, almost stationary, high pressure system over the Tasman Sea near New Zealand, directing a generally moist northeast airstream into New South Wales.

This trough will weaken on Friday as a second trough enters the state's west later that day and then moves through the state on Saturday.