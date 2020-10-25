Stay away from forests to allow for hazard reduction

A hazard reduction burn carried out by Rural Fire Service and National Parks and Wildlife Service near homes at Mount Colah today. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Forestry Corporation of NSW will be carrying out hazard reduction burning in parts of Wedding Bells State Forest north of Coffs Harbour this week.

Burning will be carried out between Monday (October 26) and Wednesday (October 28).

Forest neighbours should take steps to limit their exposure to smoke, said Forestry Corporation Protection Supervisor Tom Newby.

"The burn will be taking place in the Sherwood Road area, around 16 kilometres north of Coffs Harbour, primarily to reduce fine fuel and minimise the impacts of future wildfires," Mr Newby said.

"Other forest users also need to stay away from the area while we are undertaking the operation."

Most healthy adults who experience symptoms from exposure to smoke will recover quickly and not suffer any long-term consequences.

Residents should avoid strenuous physical activity and spend time indoors with windows and doors closed to keep smoke out (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images).

However, local residents with chronic respiratory conditions should closely monitor their symptoms and follow their asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) action plan.

While the burns are taking place residents should avoid strenuous physical activity and spend time indoors with windows and doors closed to keep smoke out.

The burn will be carried out over the planned period as weather conditions permit. Firefighting resources will be on site to ensure the safe containment of the fire.

The planned burn is also part of work to re-establish renewable hardwood timber plantations on the site.

For further information about Forestry Corporation's role in bushfire prevention and response is at www.forestrycorporation.com.au