Stay away from forests as hazard reduction goes ahead

The Forestry Corporation of NSW will conduct hazard reduction burning in the region in coming days.

Forestry Corporation of NSW will be carrying out hazard reduction burning in the Orara Valley in coming days.

The burns will take place in parts of the Orara West State Forest between Sunday and Tuesday (July 21).

Efforst will be taken to minimise impact on nearby residents, but neighbours should take steps to limit their exposure to smoke, said Forestry Corporation Protection Supervisor Tom Newby.

“The burn will be taking place in the Dingo Creek area, around 15 kilometres from Coffs Harbour, primarily to reduce fine fuel and minimise the impacts of future wildfires,” Mr Newby said.

“Other forest users also need to stay away from the area while we are undertaking the operation.”

Most healthy adults who experience symptoms from exposure to smoke will recover quickly and not suffer any long-term consequences.

However, local residents with chronic respiratory conditions should closely monitor their symptoms and follow their asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) action plan.

The Bees Nest fire west of Coffs Harbour burned an area larger than Sydney, in August last year.

While the burns are taking place residents should avoid strenuous physical activity and spend time indoors with windows and doors closed to keep smoke out.

The burn will be carried out over the planned period as weather conditions permit. Firefighting resources will be on site to ensure the safe containment of the fire.

Protesters rally outside the Forestry Corporation office building in Coffs Harbour earlier this month.

The planned burn is also part of work to re-establish renewable hardwood timber plantations on the site.

For further information about Forestry Corporation’s role in bushfire prevention and response go to: www.forestrycorporation.com.au