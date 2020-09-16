Stats reveal how Coffs hospital has fared amid COVID-19

A TOTAL of 2,933 Coffs Coast residents are waiting for elective surgery as the coronavirus pandemic continues to see hospital waiting lists blowout across the state.

This is a 48 per cent spike in the number of patients on Coffs Harbour Health Campus’ waiting list compared to the same time last year.

To free up resources amid the pandemic, hospitals across the state suspended all non-urgent elective surgery on March 26 before a staged resumption of surgeries occurred from late April.

This resulted in an additional 488 patients added to the Coffs waiting list between April and June.

In this time, there were 333 fewer surgeries performed compared to last year - a fall of 36 per cent.

There was a massive 81 per cent drop in non-urgent surgeries, however there was a 17 per cent increase in the number of urgent surgeries performed.

There were 50 people waiting for urgent surgery by the end of June, a 66 per cent increase compared to last year.

These statistics are according to the latest Bureau of Health Information Healthcare Quarterly report, which also revealed waiting lists have blown out to more than 100,000 patients in NSW overall.

BHI Chief Executive Dr Diane Watson said that in the last week of June, a total of 4,026 procedures were performed across NSW - a fall of 16 per cent compared to 2019.

“Looking at each category for that last week of June, the number of urgent procedures was the same as in 2019, the number of semi-urgent procedures was down 10 per cent, and the number of non-urgent procedures was down 29.7 per cent,” Dr Watson said.

Emergency Department presentations dropped

Coffs Harbour Health Campus reported 7,822 emergency presentations at the ED amid the pandemic between April and June - an 18 per cent fall.

Those experiencing non-urgent symptoms attended the ED less, resulting in a 39 per cent drop.

There was also a 21 per cent drop in semi-urgent presentations, 13 per cent drop in urgent presentations and 2.3 drop in emergency presentations.

The number of ED patients starting treatment on time rose from around 89 per cent to 97 per cent.

However, the median time for patients to leave the ED rose from about two hours and 53 minutes, to three hours and two minutes.

Shorter hospital stays

The number of hospital bed days at Coffs Harbour Health Campus fell by 14 per cent.

The same quarter last year, there was a recorded 25,733 hospital bed days, which dropped to 22,038 this year.

The average length of stay for mental health in particular decreased by about six days, from 20.6 to 14.4.