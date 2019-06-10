Statistics reveal serious problem for Valley

In the past decade, there has been a 930 per cent increase

John Gass

AMPHETAMINE possession throughout the Clarence Valley is on the rise, with a huge increase in reported incidents, a report reveals.

In the past two years alone, Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data showed incidents of possession or use of amphetamines in the Clarence Valley have shot up 46.7 per cent. And more than 20% in the past five years.

The statistics mirror recent findings by BOSCAR for the NSW Government's Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug 'Ice', that in the last 10 years there has been a 930% increase in possession incidents in the Coffs Harbour Grafton region.

There were 66 cases of amphetamine possession from April last year to March, compared to 45 cases the year prior.

Reported incidents of trespassing in the Valley have also grown exponentially with 125 cases between April last year and March, and 82 cases in 2017. In the Coffs Harbour Grafton area theft is on the rise, with stealing offences from motor vehicles up nearly 30 per cent in two years and reported theft from retail stores has skyrocketed, up 62.7%.

However, the region has bucked one trend seen throughout the State.

The Valley did not contribute to the 40% rise in murders and six per cent rise in domestic violence offences, with a stable rate of offences maintained in the past five years.

But the number of offences, could be related to a lack of reporting.

BOCSAR executive director Don Weatherburn said that the jump in numbers around the State is more likely a case of increased reporting, rather than increased domestic violence.

"Domestic assaults occasioning grievous bodily harm are much more reliably reported than less serious forms of assault, Dr Weatherburn said.

"Domestic assaults occasioning grievous bodily harm have remained stable over the past two years. Since 2001, they have come down by 28%."