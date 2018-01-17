Statistics prove Coffs is a top destination

HOOKING UP: Ryan Smith, Leo and Elliot Smith, Beau and Rylie and Todd Payne make the most of the great holiday weather to enjoy some Coffs Coast fishing.

COFFS Harbour has officially earned bragging rights with the release of the latest tourism figures. With the weather in our favour, this holiday season has seen flocks of tourists take to Coffs Coast beaches.

According to Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath, all of the Coffs Coast's holiday parks have been booked out with 100% occupancy since Boxing Day.

"If the good weather continues, we expect strong occupancy figures to continue right through until the Australia Day long weekend,” he said.

Park Beach Holiday Park's Jason Bailey confirmed the park had been completely booked out since the holiday period began, on par with last year.

Meanwhile, the latest research by Wotif.com shows the rise of affordable travel options during the next five years, including tumbling airfares and new routes by low-cost carriers, will impact the destination choice of four out of five Aussie travellers.

Wotif crunched the numbers for the best value destinations for 2018 and Coffs takes out second spot.

On top of this, the National Visitor Survey shows almost 5.2 million Australian tourists visited the North Coast, staying more than 20 million nights and spending $2.977 billion in the year to September 2017.