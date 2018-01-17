Menu
Login
News

Statistics prove Coffs is a top destination

HOOKING UP: Ryan Smith, Leo and Elliot Smith, Beau and Rylie and Todd Payne make the most of the great holiday weather to enjoy some Coffs Coast fishing.
HOOKING UP: Ryan Smith, Leo and Elliot Smith, Beau and Rylie and Todd Payne make the most of the great holiday weather to enjoy some Coffs Coast fishing. Trevor Veale
Jasmine Minhas
by

COFFS Harbour has officially earned bragging rights with the release of the latest tourism figures. With the weather in our favour, this holiday season has seen flocks of tourists take to Coffs Coast beaches.

According to Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath, all of the Coffs Coast's holiday parks have been booked out with 100% occupancy since Boxing Day.

"If the good weather continues, we expect strong occupancy figures to continue right through until the Australia Day long weekend,” he said.

Park Beach Holiday Park's Jason Bailey confirmed the park had been completely booked out since the holiday period began, on par with last year.

Meanwhile, the latest research by Wotif.com shows the rise of affordable travel options during the next five years, including tumbling airfares and new routes by low-cost carriers, will impact the destination choice of four out of five Aussie travellers.

Wotif crunched the numbers for the best value destinations for 2018 and Coffs takes out second spot.

On top of this, the National Visitor Survey shows almost 5.2 million Australian tourists visited the North Coast, staying more than 20 million nights and spending $2.977 billion in the year to September 2017.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour city council north coast holiday parks tourism wotif

Coffs Coast Advocate
Three women injured in crash, one airlifted to hospital

Three women injured in crash, one airlifted to hospital

A WOMAN, 58, has been hospitalised after she was freed from the wreckage of a two vehicle crash last night, while two other women were treated for injuries.

Looking for a luxury tree-change?

Step inside McGrath Estate Agents' Property Pick of the Week

Hartsuyker slams 'crackpots' wanting to change Aus Day date

KEEP THE DATE: Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker doesn't believe the Australia Day date should be changed.

Cowper MP slams those hoping to change the date of Australia Day

Local property market is in positive territory

Property prices are on the rise

Gains continue in housing market

Local Partners