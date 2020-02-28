Menu
Queensland has recorded its sixth case of coronavirus — and this one has a characteristic the previous ones didn’t.
State’s sixth virus case first of its kind

by Jessica Marszalek
28th Feb 2020 6:55 AM

QUEENSLAND has confirmed another case of coronavirus, with a woman from Iran diagnosed with the virus.

It's the first time a person who doesn't have links to China has come down with the potentially deadly illness in Queensland.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said a 63-year-old woman had recently returned from Iran and was in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Authorities are currently tracking down anyone else who has been in contact with the woman.

It is the sixth novel coronavirus case confirmed in Queensland.

There have now been nine people in Queensland with COVID-19, including three people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

 

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young
Health Minister Steven Miles said authorities were ready for the virus to spread.

"Queenslanders should be assured that our world class hospitals and our fantastic public health staff are ensuring Queensland is very well prepared for a possible outbreak," he said

People who have been overseas in the past 14 days and feel unwell are asked to immediately see a doctor and to call ahead to the GP or hospital first to let them know they may be infected with the novel coronavirus.

 

