State’s incredible virus milestone

by Jack Paynter
23rd Mar 2021 8:59 AM

 

Victoria has announced there are no longer any active cases of coronavirus in the state.

With international flights currently suspended, the milestone was achieved after the last remaining COVID-19 case in hotel quarantine dropped off on Tuesday.

There were again no new local cases in Victoria on Tuesday for the 24th day in a row from more than 13,500 tests.

Victoria has so far administered more than 55,000 doses of vaccine in the first four weeks of the program.

New high-volume vaccination centres - the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre and the Royal Exhibition Building - were also launched this week.

Victoria had as many as 27 active cases last month after multiple outbreaks at hotel quarantine facilities.

The Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport outbreak - which ballooned to 24 cases - forced the state into a snap-five day lockdown before being brought under control.

The state also stopped accepting international flights on February 13 meaning no COVID-19 cases were being brought in from overseas.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said on Monday she had "no further advice or updates" as to when they would resume.

"There's a review going on by the Department of Premier and Cabinet and that advice regarding future arrangements that we might put in place here in Victoria is yet to be received," she said.

coronavirus covid-19 health vicoria

