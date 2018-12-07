Statement in stylish living

AFTER a long career in corporate IT roles, Caroline Thompson quit to pursue her passion.

Finding enjoyment in sourcing unusual and unique homewares and gifts, Caroline opened her store Janggalay in 2015.

Her previous job in IT took her to more than 50 countries over the years and she was always fascinated by local crafts and artisans.

"My store enables me to keep my passion alive by filling Janggalay with natural and handmade homewares and treasures from countries such as Turkey, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, Morocco, South Africa, Kenya, Fiji and the Philippines,” she said.

"I love what I do and truly love sourcing beautiful and unique homewares and decor.

Janggalay imports, sources and sells unique contemporary, coastal, classic, tribal and bohemian luxe homewares.

"I love to combine my international finds with unique, handmade and truly special one-off Australian made pottery, macrame, shibori beeswax wraps, camphor laurel kitchen boards, locally made gift cards and handmade jewellery.”

One of the aspects of her business she get immense enjoyment from is finding unique and bespoke pieces for her clients' homes.

"I am passionate about helping clients style their space.”

"So far I have helped customers style their offices, houses for sale, Airbnb houses, private rental homes and many of our customers own homes here in Coffs Harbour and further afield.”

A number of customers often come into store armed with photos of their spaces in the home and ask for advice on how to find missing or statement pieces.

"One of the biggest struggles many customer have is deciding what their preferred style is.”

"I help them with colour preference, textile selection and furniture layout to bring the look together and make their space truly comfortable and inviting.

"Our business is really about helping people feel great in their own space or helping them find that perfect gift for a special person in their life.

"How could you not love this job? More international travels are planned for next year to continue my passion for sourcing unique and gorgeous homewares for our customers.”

Janggalay is located at 152A West High St, opposite The Coffs Hotel.