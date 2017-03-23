26°
Statement in style and luxury

Melissa Martin | 23rd Mar 2017 6:05 AM
LUXURY LIVING: This North Sapphire home has come with a long list of high-end inclusions.
LUXURY LIVING: This North Sapphire home has come with a long list of high-end inclusions. Trevor Veale

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were just moments from the sand at North Sapphire Beach this week.

This architect designed and master built four-bedroom home at 1 Island Lane will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Raine & Horne principal and selling agent Christine Clarke said this is a home that will meet the standards of the most fastidious of buyers.

"The home is built on an elevated, yet level block which adjoins the beach reserve and is only a short stroll to the sand,” she said.

The architect has designed the home to take advantage of the north-easterly aspect, whilst creating a private haven with an outlook to the surrounding green-scape.”

The home spans 400sq m of living which includes four bedrooms - two with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe - a home office and multiple indoor and outdoor living areas, including a tiered theatre room.

"My favourite feature is the undercover, tiled entertaining area. The centrepiece is an outdoor kitchen with granite benchtops, sink and built-in barbecue; it even has a hot and cold shower for when you return from the beach.”

The home has a long list of quality inclusions, among them speaker system throughout the house, custom cabinetry throughout, granite kitchen with European appliances, underfloor heating in the master ensuite and water tanks for house and garden use.

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.

Topics:  coffs coast north sapphire beach estate raine and horne real estate

Statement in style and luxury

LUXURY LIVING: This North Sapphire home has come with a long list of high-end inclusions.

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

