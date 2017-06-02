State selectors wild about Harry

ON THE UP: Coffs Breakers player Harrison Parker has made the jump from the Swans Academy to the NSW/ACT under-16s team.

COFFS Breakers star junior Harrison Parker will have an opportunity to showcase his talent on the national stage after being selected in the NSW/ACT under-16 team.

Parker and his NSW/ACT Rams teammates will compete in the national championships, taking on the country's best young players in front of the watchful eye of all AFL clubs and recruiters.

The Rams kick off their carnival with a clash against Tasmania over the long weekend, followed by matches against Northern Territory and Queensland on the Gold Coast.

Sadly for Parker he won't be able to play against Tasmania due to a broken hand he sustained playing for the Sydney Swans Academy against the Giants Academy.

The midfielder still did enough to impress the selectors though, standing out with his hard running, ball winning ability and effective ball use.

The hard running comes from the 16 year-old's focus on being as fit as he can be.

"It's been self driven because I'm not going to get anywhere sitting around doing nothing,” Parker said.

"I had to get out there, train, get fit and do all of that.”

Originally from the small north-east Victorian town of Milawa, the St John Paul College student moved to Coffs Harbour when he was 11 and said moving away from Victoria has benefitted his football.

"In Milawa you don't get an opportunity like an Academy to be in and then having that pathway offered to the AFL,” he said.

"So it's been a really big influence moving up here and then getting a pathway, getting really good footy to hopefully pursue an AFL career.”