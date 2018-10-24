State recognition for Curryfest

IT'S an event locals and tourist look forward to and a taste of a different culture on the Mid North Coast.

Woolgoolga's Curryfest has been announced as one of six finalists in the festival and events category of the NSW State 2018 Tourism Awards.

"We were thrilled to make it to the finals and win an award at the regional level,” Curryfest Committee chair, Pamela Fayle said.

"It is recognition of the impact Curryfest now has on encouraging tourism not just to Woolgoolga but in ways that benefit the whole Coffs Coast economy.

Over the past three years, Curryfest has consistently attracted between 13,000 and 15,000 people to the event.

More than 4,000 of these visitors have come from outside of the Coffs Council area.

"The spin off from Curryfest-related tourism gives a boost to the whole local area, not to mention the $85,000 festival organisers spend with Coffs Coast businesses to put the event on or the donations of $4,000 or more each year from profits to local volunteer groups for projects with further ongoing benefits for the community,” Pam said.

First held in 2006, Curryfest has grown into a much anticipated festival, celebrating a unique heritage due to the large Punjabi population and Sihk temples which are a bit part of Woolgoolga's history.

As a not-for-profit event, all profits from Curryfest are donated to local groups or used by the local Chamber for projects.

"Curryfest is very much a community affair, so the whole community can be very proud of our local event making it to the finals of the NSW Tourism Awards."