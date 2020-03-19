The state of play under the coronavirus

SEASON OF DOUBT: The history books will show how coronavirus impacted sport across the country. This week Cricket Australia recommended all grade and amateur cricket should cease.

Here is how NSW's Covid-19 situation has impacted on local winter team sport competitions on the Coffs Coast.

RUGBY LEAGUE

The NSW Rugby League board has postponed all community rugby league until at least May 1, while all major NSWRL competitions have been suspended until May 31.

RUGBY UNION

All community rugby union matches, rugby training and coaching clinics have been postponed until May.

The NSW Country Championships may be played over the June long weekend if possible.

FOOTBALL

Effective from this week, all football activities, matches and training are suspended.

Northern NSW Football will be providing updates on the situation in coming weeks.

AUSSIE RULES

All community footy activities including club training sessions and camps, the AFL Auskick program, junior club and senior club competitions have been postponed until May 31.

HORSE RACING

Racing clubs in Northern Rivers Racing Association will stage race meetings without crowds, and attendance at tracks is for only essential personnel within the equine industry.

BASKETBALL

Basketball NSW comps are suspended until April 26, but this does not affect National Junior League rounds. The Coffs Harbour Basketball Association is seeking advice on its games and training sessions.

HOCKEY

Hockey Coffs Coast has advised members this week that all competitions, training and field bookings have been postponed until May 2.

CRICKET

