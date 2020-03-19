Menu
SEASON OF DOUBT: The history books will show how coronavirus impacted sport across the country. This week Cricket Australia recommended all grade and amateur cricket should cease.
SEASON OF DOUBT: The history books will show how coronavirus impacted sport across the country. This week Cricket Australia recommended all grade and amateur cricket should cease.
The state of play under the coronavirus

Matt Deans
19th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
Here is how NSW's  Covid-19 situation has impacted on local winter team sport competitions on the Coffs Coast.

RUGBY LEAGUE
The NSW Rugby League board has postponed all community rugby league until at least May 1, while all major NSWRL competitions have been suspended until May 31.

RUGBY UNION
All community rugby union matches, rugby training and coaching clinics have been postponed until May.   
The NSW Country Championships may be played over the June long weekend if possible.

FOOTBALL
Effective from this week, all football activities, matches and training are suspended.
Northern NSW Football will be providing updates on the situation in coming weeks. 

AUSSIE RULES
All community footy activities including club training sessions and camps, the AFL Auskick program, junior club and senior club competitions have been postponed until May 31.

HORSE RACING
Racing clubs in Northern Rivers Racing Association will stage race meetings without crowds, and attendance at tracks is for only essential personnel within the equine industry.

BASKETBALL
Basketball NSW comps are suspended until April 26, but this does not affect National Junior League rounds. The Coffs Harbour Basketball Association is seeking advice on its games and training sessions.

HOCKEY
Hockey Coffs Coast has  advised members this week that all competitions, training and field bookings have been postponed until May 2. 

CRICKET
This week Cricket Australia recommended all grade and amateur cricket should cease bringing the summer season to an abrupt end. 

