MPs want answers over ‘sports rorts’ grants

STATE Labor MPs escalated their attacks on the federal LNP this week over the "sports rorts" grants, demanding the government release details on local clubs that missed out on support.

The federal government has increasingly come under fire over its handling of the Move It Aus Community Sport Infrastructure Grant program, with claims the fund was used to "pork barrel" certain electorates ahead of the May 2019 election.

State Labor member for Murrumba Steven Miles today sent letters to federal LNP members Peter Dutton and Luke Howarth saying the community had a right to know.

"Would you please advise which clubs applied for grants, for how much and for what, including which were successful and which were unsuccessful?" Mr Miles wrote.

"I believe it is important that our community understands how this controversy has affected sporting infrastructure in our region.

"This information will also assist me in supporting those clubs to secure the funding they require."

State Labor member for Kurwongbah Shane King echoed the request in a statement released today.

"When you have the Auditor-General raising concerns about the legality of the $100 million pre-election cash splash and industrial-scale pork barrelling in marginal seats, there are serious questions to be answered," Mr King said.

"The fact is only 117 Queensland-based community sporting groups received grants, compared with 176 each in both New South Wales and Victoria."

One of those clubs to benefit from the program in Mr Dutton's electorate was the Pine Rivers Rowing Club which received $200,000 from the fund to upgrade its facilities at Lake Kurwongbah.

"This will mean a lot to the local community and we'll see more and more kids coming through this rowing program," club president Krishna Lakhotia (K. K.) said at the time.

Mr Howarth, whose electorate overlaps with an area of Murrumba, said he was not aware of any clubs in that area that applied for Community Sport Infrastructure grants.

He said he did however secure funding for the North Lakes Eels and the North Lakes Blues, but these were not part of the Community Sport Infrastructure grants in question.