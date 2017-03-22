State League players giving back

NEXT GENERATION: Siarn Woods is just oone of many Coffs Harbour Suns players passing on their knowledge to a junior team.

NINE Coffs Harbour Waratah League women players who are coaching junior representative teams for the 2017 season all have a long-standing history with the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association.

They were introduced to the game in the Fun Ball Future Stars program and progressed up through the representative age group levels from the under-12 to the under-18 teams.

And now they are volunteering their time and expertise to mentor and train their younger and also talented successors on the court.

They are:

Jordi Woods - Under-18W Country Premiere League (CPL)

Siarn Woods - Under-14W CPL

Piper Bourke - Under-14W NJL (Northern Junior League) Division 1

Laura Bamford - Under-18W NJL Division 1

Rachel McGiniskin - Under-12W Division 1- Assistant Coach

Jasmin Host - Under-14M NJL Division 2 - Assistant Coach

Ashya Hardaker - Under-12W Division 2

Brianna Markham - Under-12W Division 2 (played rep up to Under 14)

Emerly Crampton also assists at training with the Under-14W Division 2 squad.

The CHBA and its members have obviously made a significant, lasting impression on them and they would like to see other girls benefit from the same experience.

It's both refreshing and exemplary that they're giving back to a program that has helped them to grow, improve and excel in many facets, not just on the basketball court.

The Suns start their Division 1 Women Waratah League season on Saturday night when they face Tamworth at Sportz Central.