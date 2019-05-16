Menu
Lachlan Miles was placed on life support for the ninth time in eight years on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Politics

State Health Minister urges NDIA to fund Lachlan's care

Tom Gillespie
by
17th May 2019 5:00 AM
QUEENSLAND'S Health Minister has urged the National Disability Insurance Agency to cover the cost of a registered nurse for Toowoomba boy Lachlan Miles.

The State Government has been funding a registered nurse since 2017, when the NDIA informed the Miles family it would not cover the service as it didn't deem it "reasonable and necessary".

Mrs Miles, Queensland Health and top medical professionals have all explained how a registered nurse was necessary to ensure Lachlan, who suffers from severe seizures that required specialised and life-saving treatment, received proper care.

The State Government has spent $284,000 on the registered nurse over the past two years.

Minister Steven Miles, who has met with Lachlan and his mother Rhonda about the situation, said he wanted the NDIA to do its job.

"The State Government has stepped in to provide a registered nurse in the meantime so that Lachlan is not put at risk," he said.

"However, the state has already cashed out large amounts of money to the NDIS to provide these services and it is our expectation that they start delivering.

"The NDIS transition should not leave vulnerable Queenslanders any less well supported and cared for.

"I have raised these concerns with Social Services Minister Paul Fletcher and at the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) health council meetings."

Lachlan Miles and his dog Sharni during a happy moment.
According to the 2015 COAG agreement on necessary NDIS supports, the delivery of nursing services where it was essential to a participant's ongoing care was considered to be covered by federal funding.

A senior neurosurgeon at the Queensland Children's Hospital is one of several professionals and organisations who have backed Lachlan's pre-NDIS care plan.

"I believe strongly it would be an abuse of Lachlan if he slipped into a nursing home environment due to NDIS failing to continue to fund his well-established care model," he wrote in a letter. the May 13 letter read.

disability support lachlan miles national disability insurance scheme nurse rhonda miles steven miles mp toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

