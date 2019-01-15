State Government will reportedly commit to bypass tunnels

Deputy Premier John Barilaro will this morning brief the media on an update on the Coffs Harbour Bypass plans.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro will this morning brief the media on an update on the Coffs Harbour Bypass plans. Contributed

THERE are strong indications today of an imminent government announcement that tunnels will be included on the Coffs Harbour Bypass project.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser will shortly give an update on planning of the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway project.

Artist impressions of the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass. RMS

It is understood the State Government will be increasing its contribution to the $1.2 billion project by $300,000 to enable tunnels to be built at Roberts Hill and Gatelys Rd.

The replacement of proposed tunnels at the location with landbridges in the Roads and Maritime Services' preferred concept design announced last year has been a major point of contention and community protest.

More details to follow this morning.