State glory for indoor stars

Indoor cricketers Don Grant, Dale McNellee and Tim Hamilton proudly show off the NSW colours they'll be wearing over the next week.

STATE of Origin will come a week early for three local indoor cricketers when they face Queensland during the national titles.

Not only will will the local trio of Don Grant, Dale McNellee and Tim Hamilton face fierce competition in Canberra from the Cane Toads, widely accepted as the best indoor cricket state in the nation, but they will also come up against all the other states in Australia as they hunt for a national title alongside their NSW teammates.

All three play for the Coffs Harbour Cougars in the Northern NSW Super league competition.

While the national titles are old hat for Grant and McNellee, when the first ball is bowled on Sunday it will be Hamilton's first experience at this level.

Hamilton is playing in the over-35s age group while Grant and McNellee are playing for the over-45s state team.