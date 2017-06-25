State crown for the Woods

Emerald Beach rising star Tom Woods claimed the state under-16s crown at the NSW Longboard Titles being held at Bonny Hills.

EMERALD Beach surfer Tom Woods is in a solid position to earn a title for NSW when the Australian Surf Festival kicks off in Tweed Heads.

Competing in the Australian Skin Cancer Clinics NSW Longboard Titles held on two foot peaks at Bony Hills' Rainbow Beach, Woods performed strongly in the under-16 division to edge out Cronulla brothers Sean and Thomas O'Connor in the final.

Hailing from the same beach that's produced former world champion Harley Ingleby, Woods' performance seemed to mirror his hometown hero, proving to be unstoppable across his dual final, posting two heat totals that exceeded 15.00.