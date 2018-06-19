STATE BUDGET: Extra $38 million for Coffs hospital expansion

The State Government will spend $194 million on the Coffs Harbour Hospital, adding an extra $38 million to its original costings.

Trevor Veale

A NEW Emergency Department, more capacity for chemotherapy, renal dialysis and operating theatres are the highlights of today's State Budget for our community with an additional $38 million announced for the Coffs Harbour Hospital expansion.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser today announced the extra funding, which brings the total funding for the hospital expansion to $194 million.

When Premier Gladys Berejiklian recently toured the hospital, it was estimated the health campus expansion would cost $156 million.

"This is a huge win for our community and I want to thank our hardworking nurses and doctors and the entire hospital workforce who have been at the forefront - working every day to provide essential health services our community deserves," Mr Fraser said.

"With a growing community it's essential that our local hospital is able to provide top notch health care in world-class facilities.

"When our nurses, doctors and support staff have the latest equipment, it means they can focus more on providing the best possible medical attention to patients.

"Having these services close to home means less pressure on families who provide support to loved ones during a time of need.

"As a major referral hospital for the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca area we are building for the future and guaranteeing comprehensive health care for the local community for generations to come."