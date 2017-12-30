Menu
Starting the year with a fun run through Sawtell

RACING AHEAD: The Sawtell Fun Run will be run on New Years Day. David Tarrant
Brad Greenshields
by

TRADITION is set to continue at Sawtell on New Years Day with the oldest fun run in the country being run again.

The Sawtell Fun Run starts at 9am and the 5.25km journey has been dominated in recent years by one person.

Should he run again on Monday, Jordan Gusman will be aiming for an incredible seventh straight victory and possibly breaking the race record time he set 12 months ago of 15.34. All going well Karlie Swanson will be aiming for her third win in the ladies section.

The Athlete's Foot Junior Mile starts at 8.15am for the boys followed by the girls 10 minutes later at 8:25am by the girls. The Fun Run starts at 9am. Entries for the fun runs are being taken online at coffscoastathletics.org.au.

