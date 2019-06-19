Starting the conversation through fundraiser

BRIGHTEN YOUR WORLD: Fluro Friday tribute to local girl Shiama, who died from suicide.

BRIGHTEN YOUR WORLD: Fluro Friday tribute to local girl Shiama, who died from suicide. Rachel Vercoe

SUICIDE is a tragic event leaving family, friends and communities rattled by the startling loss of life.

Over the past few years, an increasing number of men, women and children have taken their own lives and community members of Woolgoolga have decided to take action through community events in an attempt to prevent future deaths.

Troy Arvidson, a father of four boys who have grown up on the Coffs Coast contacted his good friend and father of three, Kell Woods after seeing the impact of suicides on family, friends and the community. Together, they decided to start a fundraiser.

The fundraiser is for suicide prevention and all proceeds will go to the not for profit charity, OneWave.

OneWave and Fluro Friday Woopi will use the funds to provide suicide prevention education and support programs in the Coffs Coast area.

Two events will make up the fundraiser, an auction night and a corporate site, trackside at The Coffs Cup.

The auction night will be held at the Seaview Tavern in Woolgoolga tomorrow, July 19 from 7pm.

Prizes and auction items include goods from pro surfers Mikey Wright and Josh Kerr, The Hilltop Hoods, Paul Kelly, The Newcastle Knights, Dave Hughes, Urzila Carlson, Precision Helicopters, Rally Australia, Treetops Coffs Harbour and more. Entry is $5 at the door.

If you can't make this event, don't stress, there's another opportunity to get involved and support the cause.

One Wave Race Day has reserved a track side area at The Coffs Harbour Gold Cup on Thursday, August 1, tickets will be $180 which includes food and drinks for the day plus entry fee.

Fluro Friday Woopi organiser Lisa Nichols said this fundraiser will be a positive in the community and make the conversation about mental health easier.

"Brett and I are really excited about this fundraiser, it will open up so many opportunities and give us the resources to keep finding ways to spread the importance of having meaningful conversations regarding depression and suicide,” Lisa Nichols said.

"Recently we were able to access some funding from the Primary Health Network and Healthy Towns to fund 30 local community members to attend an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) two day workshop in Woolgoolga.

"We are in contact with several other organisations that can help us implement strategies in our community and schools to help bring down the frightening number of suicides, these funds will be so valuable in enabling us to do this.”

To get your tickets for the race day, contact Troy Arvidson on 0407 716 224.