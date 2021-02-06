Woman’s tattoo trick revealed

The 23-year-old Canberra student had always struggled with her left and right – but now she’s come up with a hilarious solution.

The 23-year-old Canberra student had always struggled with her left and right – but now she’s come up with a hilarious solution.

A young woman who struggles to tell left from right has had the directions tattooed on her hands in a bid to solve the problem.

D'Kodia Laine, 23, decided to get L and R inked above her thumbs to make sure she will never get confused again.

The Canberra student said she faced ridicule for mixing left and right up, but last year she reached a breaking point.

She said she was selected as team leader during a scavenger hunt at a party and gave the driver wrong directions.

D‘Kodia Laine got L and R tattooed on her hands. Picture: Instagram/hunterandfoxtattoo.

Her friend then penned the letters L and R on her hands, which is when D'Kodia joked about getting them tattooed.

But when she visited artist Lauren Winzer at the Hunter And Fox Tattoo studio, the communications student decided to actually get the unusual tattoos.

"It started as a joke but it's actually super useful and I don't look dumb making an L with my fingers to figure it out," D'Kodia told Daily Mail Australia.

The tattoo artist published a photo of the tattoos on her Instagram profile with the caption: "Not only are tattoos cute, but they can also be super functional. Good luck with all your future directions, happy to guide you."

The 23-year-old said she has always struggled to tell left from right. Picture: Instagram/dkodia

Several people shared their reaction, with one commenting: "I actually need this."

Another wrote: "Me when I learn to drive."

One more added: "Have I not said I wanted this done?!"

It's not the only tattoo that has grabbed attention online, with a dad horrifying Reddit after having pictures of his kids' poo tattooed on his leg.

A snap of the offending inking showed the entire back of the man's leg covered with all six of his brood's bowel movements.

This dad's rather unconventional tattoo was roasted online. Picture: Reddit.

Each of the faeces is accompanied by his little ones' names as well as several flies buzzing around the logs.

He had originally shared the image on Facebook, captioning it: "I got my little turds tattoos on my leg … I (love) every stinking one of them."

However, Reddit users were not so keen, describing the inking as the "worst they'd ever seen".

Commenting on the post, one wrote: "Just ruined your whole leg."

Originally published as 'Started as a joke': Woman's tattoo trick