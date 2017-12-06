Start your real estate wish list for Santa

How about a new house for Christmas?

HAVE you been naughty or nice this year?

If you've been extra good, perhaps Santa could fit a brand-new home in his sack for you? The Coffs Coast certainly has some serious dream homes for Santa to choose from.

The Real Estate Property Guide team has made their property Christmas wish list, perhaps you'd like to add one of these to yours?

FOR THE WINE LOVER

9A Beachfront Cl, Sapphire Beach

3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

$1.07 million

Live life in the exclusive, gated Beachfront Cl estate, in this luxury abode that comes with a state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled wine cellar. Encased in glass, you can take a Christmas tipple while admiring your extensive wine collection.

When you're not utilising your cellar, take a dip in the pool or stroll across the road to stunning Sapphire Beach.

Phone Shane Hessenberger, Harcourts Coffs Harbour, on 0405 313 272.

FOR THE HOME GOURMET

43 Ocean St, Woolgoolga

5 bed, 3 bath, 4 car

$1.8 million - $1.9 million

For those who love to cook, kitchens don't come much better than this. Black granite and marri timber combine to create a visually stunning space that is high on function, with European appliances and a full butler's pantry with wine fridge.

Phone Aleta Stephens, Cardow and Partners Coffs Harbour, on 0400 691 933.

FOR THE NEW CAREER HUNTER

123-125 Featherstone Rd, Upper Corindi

13 bed, 7 bath, 6 car

Buyer's guide $3.5 million

How does running your own holiday retreat sound?

While this picturesque property comes with a luxury home where you'll feel like you're on holidays every day, it also includes four self-contained, two-bedroom holiday cottages.

Phone David Small, First National Coffs Coast, on 0407 211 391.

FOR THE TREE CHANGER

51 Faviell Dr, Bonville

4 bed, 4 bath, 6 car

$1,349,000

Dream of wide open spaces without all the hard work? This is the perfect solution - 1ha of almost level land on exclusive Faviell Dr, plus a Mediterranean-style home with pool and granny flat.

Phone unrealestate's Melissa Siri on 0428876 060 or Kerry Hines on 0438 583 119.

FOR THE BEACH LOVER

14/6 Solitary Island Way, Sapphire Beach

3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

$1,020,000 - $1,030,000

Many of us dream of living on the beach. Well, you can't get much closer than this town house on Sapphire Beach, where you can take a walk, a swim or throw in a fishing line just beyond the back yard.

Phone Mark Webb, The Edge Coffs Harbour, on 0402 039 795.