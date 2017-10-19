Start living the Jetty dream now

24°
OCEAN VIEWS: This is the view from this stylish Jetty apartment
Melissa Martin
THE Real Estate Property Guide team fell in love with Jetty apartment living this week.

This two-bedroom apartment on the third floor of the sought-after Pandanus complex will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the guide is online now.

First National Coffs Coast selling agent Caroline Campbell dares anyone not to be won over by the spectacular views.

"The colours of the ocean and hinterland will never disappoint from this apartment, with views to the north, east and south taking in the Solitary Islands, marina and hinterland. The apartment is almost new with a single-level floor plan, very low maintenance and comes with a single secure undercover car space - if you think you'll still need a car in this location.”

The stylish Jetty apartments.
The apartment features a spacious open-plan indoor living zone that flows perfectly to the L-shaped balcony where the views are simply stunning.

There are two bedrooms, one with ensuite and the other accessing the main bathroom.

"Entertain indoors or out, or simply step out the front door and walk just a few minutes for cocktails, coffees, meals, a surf or swim, the theatre or kayaking - it's all on your doorstep,” Caroline said.

"Downsizers will be attracted to this apartment as they don't have any yard to worry about or large house to clean, or professionals who work long hours and can just come home to views and no maintenance.”

See more now at the Real Estate Property Guide.

