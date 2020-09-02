Star’s tiny mask bra goes viral

Comedian Chelsea Handler has gone viral after sharing a photo of herself working out in a tiny bra made of surgical masks.

Sharing a photo with her trainer Ben Bruno, the comedian and TV host showed off the barely there workout outfit made of surgical grade masks. Handler and trainer Bruno were also wearing face masks … on their faces.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Handler has been promoting wearing face masks and different types of personal protective equipment on social media in creative ways - including turning masks into workout gear, and wearing face shields while swimming.

Chelsea Handler first went viral for the mask bra in July.

It appeared Handler made the bra by tying the ear loops of the mask together at her cleavage.

In the post she thanked Bruno for the past six years and teaching her to love weight training.

"I hated working out and would cancel more often than I showed up," Handler wrote.

"Then one day, something clicked and I started to see the strength my body was gaining and the fierceness that came with getting your body grit to match your mental grit."

The post has attracted more than 231,00 likes on Instagram with more than 3000 comments from people saying they love Handler's "hot" look.

"This is, by far, the best photo you have ever posted," actor Kristen Bell wrote.

Another actor, Robin Wright, commented: "YES!" with a thumbs up emoji. "You hot mama you."

"I'm glad your boobs are taking COVID precautions," one commenter wrote.

Handler first showed off the bra in a video in July, with a simple post saying "Wear a mask!". The post attracted more than 2.3 million likes.

