Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Music

Stars’ surprising Super Bowl pay cheque

by Ben Cost
5th Feb 2020 12:57 PM

 

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shook their moneymakers at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, but they didn't actually make any money.

That's right, despite putting on a performance that was too hot for some to handle, the dynamic pop divas won't be seeing a dime from the National Football League.

Instead, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be paid "union scale," which is "a fraction of the six- and seven-figure sums" they usual rake in for performances, according to Forbes.

And this isn't an anomaly - every Super Bowl halftime performer from Beyoncé to Bruno Mars has essentially worked for free.

But don't crucify the NFL for being monumental cheapskates just yet. According to Forbes, the organisation foots the bill for approximately $10 million in production costs, essentially providing performers a massive, free platform to advertise their work.

This year's halftime promos are already paying dividends for the duelling divas. Spotify reports that Jennifer's online streams skyrocketed by 335 per cent with Shakira's jumping 230 per cent in wake of their halftime performance. Shakira in particular proved that the hits don't lie, as her 2001 song Whenever, Wherever topped the charts at 4000 sales on February 2, a 1194 per cent increase from the day prior, according to Market Watch.

And don't forget the cash Lopez made from her Hard Rock Hotel commercial, featuring fiance Alex Rodriguez and DJ Khaled.

 

Entertainment lawyer Lori Landew told Forbes, "(The) halftime show at the Super Bowl remains a highly coveted spot for many artists.

"Some of those artists do not see their appearance as a political statement, nor do they see the show as a cultural battleground, but rather view their live performance as an opportunity to entertain an enthusiastic crowd and to share their music and their talent with millions of viewers."

 

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
entertainment half time show jennifer lopez jlo shakira super bowl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of child offences works with young people

        premium_icon Man accused of child offences works with young people

        Crime A man charged with child exploitation offences granted bail on $50,000 surety.

        Prepare now for severe weather, flooding on the way

        Prepare now for severe weather, flooding on the way

        Weather Fears heavy rain may cause flash flooding

        Major new housing development as Coffs reacts to shortage

        premium_icon Major new housing development as Coffs reacts to shortage

        News New 14-stage development with 648 lots on its way to Coffs Coast.

        A championship of racing headed to the Coffs track

        premium_icon A championship of racing headed to the Coffs track

        Sport Racing officials hope locals will embrace the Country Championships