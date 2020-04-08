Stars reveal secrets to relationship success

Working from home has put a new spotlight on many things - among them, maintaining your relationship with your spouse.

Each love story is different, but there are common factors in many of those that last longest - respect, compliments, intimacy.

And some couples have their own rules, which can help when the pressure's on.

While we are all in uncharted territory with coronavirus, we thought we'd take a look at a notoriously challenging area for relationships - big-name celebrity - and see how the stars with the most stable unions maintain the spark.

SHARE IT ALL

HUGH JACKMAN AND DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS

HUGH JACKMAN AND DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS

Married: 22 years

"We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time," reveals Hugh, 51, who fell for his leading lady on Australian TV show Correlli before he was famous.

"I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.

"People talk about intimacy and assume that means in the bedroom. Of course it is that, but really, intimacy is being able to share everything together - good, bad, fears, successes. Deb and I had that from the beginning. We've always been completely ourselves with each other.'

"You've just got to find the right person. It's powerful, but simple."

TALK, DON'T TEXT

KEITH URBAN AND NICOLE KIDMAN

NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN

Married: 14 years

"We've never texted. We talk all the time and we FaceTime, but we just don't text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times," says Nicole on how she and her country singer man stay connected.

"I've had the thing where I re-read texts and I'm like, 'What does that mean?' and then read it to somebody and go, 'Can you interpret that?' I don't want that between my lover and I. We just do voice-to-voice or skin-to-skin, as we always say."

STAY IN SYNC

CATE BLANCHETT AND ANDREW UPTON

Married: 22 years

It may be unconventional for most couples, but Cate Blanchett believes that sharing an email address eliminates any misunderstandings and keeps things on track.

"We work together and it's a way of synchronising our lives," says the 51-year-old Aussie actor of the practical aspect of sharing emails with her 54-year-old playwright husband.

"I can see what he's up to, although it's not that I don't trust him!"

START WITH LIKE

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON

Married: 32 years

Tom Hanks thanks his lucky stars for meeting the right woman at the right time.

"I got lucky!" The 63-year-old Oscar-winner says of his marriage to actor, producer and singer Rita Wilson.

"No secrets, it's about winning the lottery. She could've done better, but man oh man, I'm no dope. I'm sticking with her."

Tom and Rita, who have two children together, also believe it's important to stick together when times get tough - something they're just had to do while recovering from coronavirus in Australia.

"I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons.

"We just like each other. You start there. Life is one thing after another, and its actually more pleasant to be able to go home with someone you like to spend time with in order to get with it."

PRIORITISE YOUR PARTNER

RANDE GERBER AND CINDY CRAWFORD

CINDY CRAWFORD AND RANDE GERBER

Married: 22 years

"I make my husband a priority and don't take things for granted," reveals former supermodel Cindy who had a four-year marriage to Richard Gere in the 1990s.

The 54-year-old mother-of-two believes that prioritising her family has helped her second marriage be a lasting one.

"If I'm away for three days, then I make sure I'm around the next week," Cindy reveals.

BE OPEN TO LEARNING

TOM BRADY AND GISELE BUNDCHEN

GISELE BUNDCHEN AND TOM BRADY

Married: 11 years

Two successful careers in one marriage - supermodel and NFL superstar. So how exactly do Gisele and Tom stay on track with their relationship?

Gisele believes that the best relationships come from learning from each other.

"We do most of our growing in relationships because they see all sides of us. I think we have been growing and learning a lot from each other," says the 39-year-old Brazilian model.

Support is also important.

"I want him to be happy and if that makes him happy and he loves to do that, then I'm always going to support him like I always have."

JOKES ... AND A FILTER

FREDDIE PRINZE JR AND SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR AND FREDDIE PRINZE JR

Married: 18 years

Actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr met on the set of 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer, but it wasn't until three years later that the pair hooked up. Former Buffy star Sarah believes the key to longevity in a marriage is separate bathrooms!

"I feel like there are certain things that should just be kept your own," explains Sarah, 42. Separate bathrooms is good and maybe a separate credit card. Or if you are a guy, maybe a separate gaming card so I don't have to see how much video games cost!"

Freddie has his own ideas on how to make a marriage work.

"As long as your partner can make you laugh, everything will be great because laughter lasts forever," the 44-year-old actor says.

KEEP COMMUNICATING

KELLY PRESTON AND JOHN TRAVOLTA

JOHN TRAVOLTA AND KELLY PRESTON

Married: 29 years

John and Kelly starred as a couple in the biographical crime drama Gotti, but their real life relationship history is just as interesting as any on-screen drama.

The couple sought therapy following the tragic death of their young son Jett in 2009 and have worked through the tough times to emerge even stronger.

So what's their secret to a successful marriage? "Update!" says 66-year-old John.

"It's all about keeping Kelly updated with what is needed, or wanted, because life changes. Sometimes you have to discuss all of that."

HAVE FUN

DAVID BECKHAM AND VICTORIA BECKHAM

VICTORIA BECKHAM AND DAVID BECKHAM

Married: 21 years

Their long marriage has been plagued by rumour and speculation, but Victoria Beckham insists she and David are as close and as fun-loving as ever.

"We have a lot of fun together," the 45-year-old fashion designer and mother-of-four reveals.

"If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are and I certainly wouldn't be married anymore!"