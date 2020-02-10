Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Oscars audience looked baffled when Eminem took to the stage and the reactions were so good they deserved their own award.
The Oscars audience looked baffled when Eminem took to the stage and the reactions were so good they deserved their own award.
Entertainment

Stars react to Eminem surprise

by Bella Fowler
10th Feb 2020 2:37 PM

The biggest Oscars twist has come early - and not from a surprise win.

A look of confusion tinged with concern washed over the audience as Eminem popped up on stage for a performance of Lose Yourself, 17 years after it won best original song.

Unlikely choice of entertainment aside, the star was barely recognisable with a full beard and larger build from the lanky, bleach blonde rapper who rose to fame in the late 90s.

Eminem is that you? Picture: Getty Images.
Eminem is that you? Picture: Getty Images.

Taking the stage following a montage of iconic movie music, Marshall Bruce Mathers, known as Eminem, performed the catchy track with aplomb, but it was the audience who looked as though they'd lost themselves briefly.

And the award for the greatest reaction goes to Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish:

 

Idina’s face is all of us. Picture: Channel 7.
Idina’s face is all of us. Picture: Channel 7.

Over on Twitter, the confused sentiment was echoed:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Despite surprising everyone with his unexpected presence at the ceremony, he received a standing ovation for his efforts.

Afterwards, Mathers took to Twitter to thank the Academy for letting him do his thing since he didn't attend the 2003 ceremony at which he won.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity … Thanks for having me @TheAcademy," he tweeted. "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

 

Eminem's Lose Yourself was the first ever hip-hop track to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

He reportedly refused to perform the song at the awards in 2003 because it would have required censoring, and opted to not even attend.

This time around, broadcasters bleeped over the track three times instead.

The surprise performance comes after the 8 Mile star dropped a new album "Music to Be Murdered By" last month.

 

If he didn’t sound exactly the same, we’d say this was an impostor. Picture: Getty Images.
If he didn’t sound exactly the same, we’d say this was an impostor. Picture: Getty Images.
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas looked very unsure about the situation. Picture: Channel 7.
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas looked very unsure about the situation. Picture: Channel 7.
eminem music oscars

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A ‘gilt-edged’ job opportunity returns to Lismore

        premium_icon A ‘gilt-edged’ job opportunity returns to Lismore

        News 'This type of opportunity that doesn’t come along very often... it can literally change their lives.'

        REVEALED: Tenders in for Cultural and Civic Space

        premium_icon REVEALED: Tenders in for Cultural and Civic Space

        News Despite widespread opposition Council is moving ahead with awarding tenders for the...

        NAMED: 52 people in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 52 people in court today

        News A list of individuals appearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court on criminal charges...

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Even worse weather threat looming

        Weather BOM forecasters warn cyclone forming could move further south