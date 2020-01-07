Menu
Stars head coach David Hussey says he is a supporter of on-field banter but Marcus Stoinis’s actions do not represent the values of the team.
Cricket

Stoinis's homophobic slur penalty won't end sledging

by Russell Gould
7th Jan 2020 12:35 PM
MELBOURNE Stars coach David Hussey will continue to encourage his players to be verbal on the field, but has conceded a homophobic slur from batsman Marcus Stoinis crossed the line.

Stoinis could have been suspended after breaching the Cricket Australia code of conduct but was instead fined $7500 fine for allegedly calling Renegades fast bowler Kane Richardson a "faggot" during last Saturday's BBL clash at the MCG.

Richardson is believed to still be feeling the effects of the sledge ahead of Tuesday night's clash with the Perth Scorchers and is reluctant to talk about it.

Hussey said he was a supporter of on-field banter but scaled back earlier comments that it was a situation of "two alpha-males" going a little bit too far.

Stoinis, Australia's one-day player of the year last year, is also believed to still be distraught at his actions, which Hussey said didn't represent the values of his team.

Batsman Marcus Stoinis escaped the latest grubby incident with a fine.
"While banter is common on the field, that is not an excuse for offensive or derogatory comments or behaviour that clearly cross the line," Hussey said on Monday night.

"We encourage our players to be competitive but above all fair, and Marcus has accepted the consequences of his actions on Saturday night.

"Both from a personal perspective and what the Stars represent overall, we are committed to supporting an inclusive environment where everyone in the community is treated with equality and respect."

Stoinis was fined for personal abuse of a player after he used the slight against Richardson, a former Australian one-day teammate, during the Stars' romp to victory.

The penalties for such a breach of the Cricket Australia code of conduct, which was deemed a level two offence, allowed for a fine of up to $10,000 and/or two suspension points.

But match referee Daryl Harper opted for the fine and Cricket Australia head of integrity Sean Carroll said it was the "appropriate course of action".

Hussey said Stoinis remained "really apologetic" and had expressed that sentiment to Richardson in the aftermath of the game.

The pair won't face each other in Friday's return clash with Richardson off to India with the Australian one-day team. Stoinis didn't make the squad.

