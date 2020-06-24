Star’s female body question stumps men

The Bachelor's Laura Byrne has proved there are plenty of men who don't know much about women's bodies, including her fiance Matty Johnson.

The mother-of-one, who is the co-host of Life Uncut Podcast took to her Instagram story to ask fellow women if their partners also struggle to answer the question: how many...ahem... holes do women have in their nether regions?

"Guys, if you listened to today's episode, we asked a very important question and I need to know your answers," she said, referring to the podcast.

The Bachelor's Laura Byrne, 31, asks a female anatomy question that men have struggled to get right, including her fiance, Matty Johnson, 32.

"That is, if you have asked your boyfriends or your brothers or any other men in your life, if they know how many holes a woman has down there."

A very shocked Matty, 32, chimed into the video to say: "There's like 15! So many! Everyone's different. We've all got a different amount of holes. I have five!"

To help clarify things for the men, Byrne shared a post explaining just how many holes women have down there.

"3 GUYS!!!! "It is 3!!!! I think we need to revise our sex ed," she said.

For those who are still unsure, it's the urethra, the vagina and the anus.

She took to Instagram asking fans whether their dads, brothers and boyfriends know how many holes women have; down there’. Picture: Instagram/ lifeuncutpodcast

It appears her man isn't the only one confused by the number, with the 31-year-old later sharing a slew of comments from fellow women who's partners also struggled to answer the question correctly.

"I just asked my partner thinking there was no way he would get it wrong … he said 2 and then said 'no way show me!"

Laura shared screenshots of messages some fans sent in about their partners. Picture: Instagram/ lifeuncutpodcast

Many didn’t know the answer. Picture: Instagram/ lifeuncutpodcast

Most guess women have two holes. Picture: Instagram/ lifeuncutpodcast

One man’s response truly baffled his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram/ lifeuncutpodcast

Another fan said she asked her 55 year old partner who also said "two" and looked stunned when she revealed it's in fact "three".

One woman confessed she didn't know until her male friend in high school told her.

"I cringe ever so badly thinking about that. My parents never told me anything to do with my body, and I really don't remember school telling me … and I never figured it out myself," the woman said, laughing.

