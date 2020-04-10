Rapper Chynna Rogers’ eery ‘premonition’ months before death

Model and rapper Chynna Rogers has died at the age of 25.

The rising star was found dead in her Philadelphia home on Wednesday, her manager confirmed to the New York Post. A representative from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health later confirmed to Fox News that the 25-year-old died from an accidental drug overdose.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family said in a statement.

As fans reeled from news of her death, some were struck by an eery coincidence: Chynna had named both her most recent tour and EP In Case I Die First.

The In Case I Die First tour took place in December last year, the same month the EP of the same name was released.

"Wow, premonition," one fan wrote under those posts today after news of Chynna's death emerged.

"So spooky now," said another. "This is heartbreaking to read now," wrote another fan.

Rogers signed with Ford Models at age 14. Shortly after that, she became friends with A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams, who inspired her to pursue a career in music, according to Billboard. She released the viral hit "Selfie" in 2013 followed by 2014's Glen Coco and the EP I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening in July 2015.

The multi-hyphenate opened up about her struggles with opiate addiction on her 2016 mixtape Ninety and in subsequent interviews.

"I felt crazy. I didn't want to be a statistic. I didn't want to go out that way and people be like, 'I told you so,' or glamorize it [drugs], because I don't feel like that," she told Vibe in 2018, years after getting clean. "It was nerve-racking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it's good to have some kind of example of someone you didn't expect to be going through it."

In a 2018 interview with Pitchfork magazine, Chynna spoke openly about her drug addiction.

"I usually don't express myself or get open about things until it's in hindsight, and I'm not dealing with it anymore. That's why I didn't tell people that I was a drug addict until I got out of rehab. I see a lot of artists decide they want to go through s**t with their fans, and that's cool because it gives your fans something to hold onto. But I need to handle it myself first, and then, when I've figured out how I want to word it, we can talk about it -- y'all not about to go through it with me."

Following her death, her management team at True Panther posted on Instagram, "Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel."

Originally published as Star's eery 'premonition' before death