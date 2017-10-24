25°
Starring role in the fight against cancer

DANCING WITH THE STARS: Kirsten Howton and Russ Holland.
DANCING WITH THE STARS: Kirsten Howton and Russ Holland. Trevor Veale
Rachel Vercoe
by

SHE'LL be heating up the dance floor with husband Russ Holland to raise funds for a cure for cancer and she has a good reason.

Coffs Harbour's Kirsten Howton lost her late husband Rhys to cancer 10 years ago and has been involved with the Cancer Council ever since.

"It's not about awareness. We all know about cancer and that it's everywhere. Most people know someone who's had it,” Mrs Howton said.

Wanting to give back to the Cancer Council, Kirsten became involved in the Biggest Morning Tea, raising about $100,000 over the years.

"I have been on the other side of things and thought it would be nice to get back into fundraising, and the Cancer Council is close to the heart for both myself and my husband.

"We just know that if every dollar we make goes to research then one day, hopefully, cancer will be eliminated.”

In the lead-up to this weekend's Stars of the Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer, eight couples have been busy planning, practising and perfecting their dance routines, as well as hosting fundraising events.

Surpassing their target of $10,000 before the final dance competition on Saturday, Kirsten and Russ have raised just under $14,000.

"We're feeling really good. It's been lots of fun and we're so fortunate to be surrounded by such a generous community,” Mrs Howton said.

For more information, visit cex.com.au.

Topics:  cancer council kirsten howton russ holland stars of the coffs coast dance for cancer

Coffs Coast Advocate
