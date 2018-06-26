Menu
Secret code buried in Star Wars
Star Wars prop sells for staggering amount

26th Jun 2018

THE BLASTER used by Han Solo may be a piece of movie history, but the amount paid for the movie prop has exceeded all expectations.

The gun used by Harrison Ford's character in 1983 movie Return of the Jedi sold at auction on Saturday for a staggering $741,130 ($US550,000), Billboard reported.

 

The eye-watering amount was well above the item's estimated worth of $402,931 to $671,552 ($US300,000 to $US500,000).

While Star Wars fans may have been tempted to buy the blaster, the iconic prop was snapped up by museum chain Ripley's Believe it or Not.

The blaster was from the private collection of Return of the Jedi art director James L Schoppe, Rolling Stone reports.

 

Other items from Mr Schoppe's collection that were sold included an Ewok prop axe for $14,819 ($US11,000) and an Imperial Scout Trooper blaster for $122,094 ($US90,625).

Han Solo's blaster was the top-selling item on offer at the Hollywood Legends auction in Las Vegas.

A black dress worn by Marilyn Monroe and a Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve also sold at the same auction.

