Prince Harry sits in his bedroom at Eton College. (Picture: Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Celebrity

Revealing detail in Prince Harry’s bedroom

by Nick Bond
31st Aug 2018 6:00 AM

WELL, now we know who Prince Harry's teenage crush was.

A recently resurfaced photo of the now-33-year-old royal's dorm room when he was an 18-year-old student and boarder at Eton College shows Harry's looked like many an ordinary messy teenage boy's room: A CD player, what appears to be a tube of Lynx body spray (!) and personal photos up on the walls.

There were also a few pin-up girls thumb-tacked to his wall - including one gorgeous Hollywood star who couldn't help but notice her presence in the photo.

Oscar-winner Halle Berry shared the photo on Twitter this week, giving Prince Harry a shout-out for his excellent taste in women. See if you can spot Berry in the pic:

Spot the Oscar-winner in Harry’s teenage bedroom? Picture: Getty
"OK #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott," the 52-year-old tweeted, referencing a famous line from rapper Missy Elliott's 2001 hit Work It.

In the song, Elliott asks "Don't I look like a Halle Berry poster?"

There’s Halle, looking over Harry. Picture: Getty
His late mum gets pride of place. Picture: Getty
As some on Twitter were keen to point out, given his recent marriage to former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle, it might be fair to suggest the Prince has a 'type':

 

 

 

Berry wasn't the only recognisable face in Harry's dorm: A framed photograph of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, took pride of place on his desk.

