Star power representing Australia to hit our waters

OFFSHORE powerboating couple Brett and Lori Luhrmann have returned to their former home city in a bid to make up for their fiery exit in the second round of the Australian Offshore Superboat Championships.

While Brett's brother Baz has been flying the flag for Australian cinema around the world, the husband and wife team behind Luhrmann Powersports International have been making waves around the world.

LPI's Team Australia has a fleet of boats racing around the world in the UIM X-Cat Offshore World Championships, the UIM European Championships and Australian Offshore Superboat Championships.

Now living in Sydney, Brett and Lori said they were excited to be back in Coffs Harbour in a bid to make up the points they lost in the second round of the Australian championship after the boat Brett was racing in at Bowen burst into flames.

"It's fairly unique, it's got such an amphitheatre you know coming in and out of the harbour,” Brett said.

Brett said Coffs Harbour offered fans watching from around the world a balance of natural beauty and high octane action as boats raced out from the calm waters in the harbour into the ocean.

He said the breakwalls offered spectators to get within metres of boats racing at more than 200kmh.

"They're big boats, they're fast and it looks like you can touch them.”

Lori said racing in countries outside of Australia was often done on flat water, so conditions over here were challenging.

After having a joint lead in the series, Brett said he was confident getting back on the water in his 1500hp Big Blue Roo.

"We've always got to be confident.

"If you ask any team here, if you're not confident, you're not focused, you're not taking it serious,” he said.

Brett described Big Blue Roo as a NASCAR supercar, with plenty of raw muscle power pushing it through the water.

Experience this raw power up close at the weekend. A pole position shootout will take place on Saturday from 1-2pm while on Sunday race 1 will start at 11am followed by race 2 at 1pm.