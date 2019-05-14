Star power and 'mud-buckets' enter the fray

ROB Oakeshott admits he's flattered but isn't losing focus in response to some high-powered celebrity endorsement.

Hollywood heavy weight Russell Crowe, who owns property in Nana Glen, tweeted his support of the independent candidate and highlighted the long-awaited bypass as the biggest issue leading into this weekend's federal election.

To his 2.7 million Twitter followers he wrote: 'Coffs Harbour. We've got big issues concerning us all, I would suggest, for the health and beauty of our town, the long awaited bypass is the biggest issue. Tunnels preserve the landscape and the soundscape. Think independently. Oakeshott for Cowper.'

It was re-tweeted almost 500 times and Mr Oakeshott, a regular twitter user, replied: 'Respect, thanks for the support. I'll do everything I can to make it happen.'

The statement was soon picked up and shared widely on other social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

The high profile candidate famously delivering a 17-minute speech to parliament supporting Julia Gillard in the 2010 hung parliament.

Mr Oakeshott said he doesn't know Russell Crowe personally and that the tweet came completely out of the blue.

"I wouldn't say I'm a fan boy but I know his work and think he's a quality actor. He's got property at Nana Glen and knows many people in the community and is obviously following politics.

"I certainly have gratitude for someone with over two million followers on Twitter making that statement but the reason for standing is to get results for the community and I won't lose that focus," Mr Oakeshott said.

While he appreciates the celebrity endorsement he was less than impressed by recent advertisements endorsed by The Nationals targeting him personally.

"Well what can I say - truth in advertising laws are a long way overdue. There are six statements that make up that ad and they are all factually wrong but in this environment where a desperate National Party is virtually throwing a tantrum these are the consequences," Mr Oakeshott said.

One of the claims in the advertisement is that he lives on a 'fat pension' following his service as a state politician.

"I will actually be giving up my state super pension to run for federal parliament. So for those who may want to swallow this negative ad, and don't like that I got super like every other former politician in NSW, the best thing they could do is to vote for me because if I lose the election I will still get the state pension - it's just a reality of post parliamentary life," Mr Oakeshott explained.

The advertisement goes on to claim he failed to complete a medicine degree but this is also false.

"I'm actually here at the University of NSW campus at Port about to give a presentation on punch biopsies," Mr Oakeshott explained.

He is disappointed but not surprised that Nationals candidate for Cowper Pat Conaghan has endorsed such a negative advertisement.

"To reach for the mud-bucket reflects the candidate. After introducing himself a little while back as a man who was guided by the tenets of taekwondo the Sydney lawyer has now approved attack ads that are not just negative and petty, but blatantly false," Mr Oakeshott said.

"What makes it even more indecent is the amount of money being spent by the National Party on this relentless smear campaign."