Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Ashley Judd in ICU after shattering leg
News

Star in ICU with ‘catastrophic injuries’

by Candace Sutton
13th Feb 2021 12:27 PM

Actress Ashley Judd is in ICU in an African hospital after shattering her leg in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of Congo and enduring an agonising two day ordeal to get help.

The 52-year-old is in an ICU unit in South Africa after suffering "massive catastrophic injuries" which could not be handled by the health system of the central African country.

Judd was transported to South Africa in a 55-hour nightmare journey following the accident which happened during a night time excursion when she tripped over a tree in a rainforest.

 

Ashley Judd speaks on Instagram about the harrowing 55 hour ordeal after she shattered her leg in a remote African forest.
Ashley Judd speaks on Instagram about the harrowing 55 hour ordeal after she shattered her leg in a remote African forest.

The Kiss The Girls star shattered her leg in four places and suffered nerve damage.

She described the journey from the forest to hospital - which included being carried in a hammock by Congolese men over hills and through a river - as "harrowing".

Speaking toThe New York Times via Instagram Live, Judd thanked her rescuers and for the messages she has received since the ordeal. Her interviewer remarked that she could've lost her leg.

 

The Congo, in central Africa, did not have the medical care to treated Judd, who was transported over two days to South Africa.
The Congo, in central Africa, did not have the medical care to treated Judd, who was transported over two days to South Africa.

She said she was "in an ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo: a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had."

"The difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa," she said.

She said many Congolese people lacked access to "a simple pill to kill the pain when you've shattered a leg in four places and have nerve damage."

Judd described what happened after she tripped over a tree, and endured "five hours of lying on the forest floor" until she was able to be evacuated.

She was in the company of a colleague, as she was "going into shock" and "passing out" from the pain before someone arrived to set her leg for the journey to South Africa.

Judd said she was carried "an hour and a half in a hammock … by my Congolese brothers, who were doing it barefoot, up and over hills, through the river."

She was then taken my motorcycle for six hours to her next location, spent a night "in a hut" in Jolu, then was flown to the Congolese capital of Kinshasa.

Judd stayed there for 24 hours before being flown again to South Africa.

"I'm in a lot of love. I'm in a lot of compassion and I'm in a lot of gratitude," she said on Instagram.

"I thank everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and their support."

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Star in ICU with 'catastrophic injuries'

More Stories

ashley judd editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trees down and man hospitalised after crash

        Premium Content Trees down and man hospitalised after crash

        News State Emergency Service volunteers freed man from wreck on Coffs Coast

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        ‘Flogging a dead horse’: Is the Boambee dream over?

        Premium Content ‘Flogging a dead horse’: Is the Boambee dream over?

        Council News Despite a show of defiance, Councillors finally put industrial land plan to bed

        Pace Stick ready to rumble for $150,000 purse

        Premium Content Pace Stick ready to rumble for $150,000 purse

        Horses There is more than just money up for grabs at the Country Championships qualifier...