A Stanthorpe woman is in a critical condition following a crash on the Boonah-Beaudesert Road, Wyaralong at about 11am yesterday.
News

Stanthorpe woman fighting for her life after a horror crash

Michael Nolan
by
4th May 2019 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM
Subscriber only

A STANTHORPE woman was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a two-vehicle traffic crash northeast of Boonah yesterday.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called the scene of a crash on the Boonah-Beaudesert Road, Wyaralong at about 11am.

Initial police investigations suggest the Stanthorpe woman, aged in her 60s, was heading west in a Holden Barina when it has hit a guard rail before colliding with a 4WD, travelling in the opposite direction.

She was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with significant head and chest injuries, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The 4WD driver, a woman in her 50s, was transported by road to the same hospital with a minor neck injury.

Queensland Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

 

Warwick Daily News

